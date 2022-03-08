In politics, you are only as important as the votes you can cast – Waziri

Former DMD NLNG/CEO of NNPC, and former House of Representatives member, Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri has urged Nigerians to go for their permanent voters’ cards in preparation for the 2023 general election.

“In politics, you are only as important as the votes you can cast, go get registered and let your vote count,” Waziri urged Nigerians.

He made the call as Anap Foundation kick-started its enlightenment campaign themed, ‘GoNigeria,’ a campaign to sensitise Nigerian youths to participate actively in the electoral process leading to the election of visionary leaders during the general elections come 2023.

Anap Foundation will be partnering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other advocates, celebrity ambassadors, corporate bodies as well as volunteers in ensuring a huge success is attained in encouraging the youth in understanding that their votes count in having the right leaders at the country’s helm of affairs.

The campaign is in full gear with the initial advocates of Anap Foundation, who have intensified efforts at encouraging young Nigerians to register and collect their PVCs to vote in next year’s general election towards ensuring good governance and accessing the true dividends of democracy.

The initial advocates are Aisha Yesufu, Active Nigerian Citizen; Nuruddeen Lemu, director, Research and Training, the Da’wah Institute, Islamic Education Trust; Dike Chukwumerije, poet; Folarin Falana (Falz), musician, actor, and entertainer; Atedo Peterside, founder of StanbicIBTC Bank + president and founder, Anap Foundation; Bishop Matthew Kukah, Catholic Church, Sokoto; Arunma Oteh, chairperson, Royal African Society and Scholar, University of Oxford; Hamzat Lawal, founder, Connected Development (CODE); Tomiwa Aladekomo, National chair, Youth Party; Osita Chidoka, founder UnlockNaija, and a former minister, Aviation and Corps Marshal FRSC; and Tony Rapu, medical doctor and pastor.

Others include ‘Yemi Adamolekun, executive director, EiE Nigeria; Muhammad Ali Pate, professor of Public Health Leadership at Harvard and former Minister and former World Bank Global Director for Health; HH Muhammad Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano and Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Order; Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, a former minister and former commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, chairman, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and president, King’s College Old Boys Association; Ayisha Osori, author; and Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri, a former DMD NLNG/GED of NNPC + House of Rep. member in 1983 at age 25.