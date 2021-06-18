In pictures: Lagos LPG tanker explosion leaves OPIC plaza in ruins

An explosion at Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, opposite Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday night involving a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker has left a trail of destructions.

Apart from 13 persons who were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries and about 25 cars destroyed, the fire resulting from the explosion also ravaged properties around the scene.

The worst affected were the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) Plaza and the adjoining Sheraton Hotel and Towers.

BusinessDay earlier reported that all the guests at Sheraton were evacuated while those who were injured were given First Aid at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Here, in pictures, are the remains of the OPIC Plaza after the fire as compiled by BusinessDay photojournalist, Olawale Amoo.

Aftermath Video Link https://www.instagram.com/p/CQQlcFhnbbk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link