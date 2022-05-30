In memoriam: Oshodin, UNIBEN’s astute administrator, dies at 71

Osayuki Godwin Oshodin, a former vice-chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), is dead. The Edo-born emeritus professor reportedly died on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the age of 71 after a brief illness.

The announcement of his demise was made in a statement signed by Christopher Oshodin, a brother to the deceased, and issued to newsmen in Benin City.

“With a heavy heart, We, the Oshodin Family, announce the death of our Patriarch and former Vice-Chancellor of the great University of Benin (UNIBEN), Emeritus Professor Osayuki Godwin Oshodin.

“The sad incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, May 29th,2022 in Benin City, Edo state after a brief illness, at the age of 71. It is a time of grief for us the children, and family as we mourn his sudden death.

“Kindly be informed that the family shall in no distant time release details of his burial arrangement just as we pray God to comfort those he left behind in this period of our mourning,”part of the statement reads.

Oshodin, a professor of health education, hails from Ugboka quarters, Benin in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo state. He was born on August 9, 1950.

The erudite scholar attended Western Boys High School, Benin City, Federal School of Science, Lagos State. He received his education at Central State University Ohio, and, thereafter, proceeded to Columbia University of New York city, United States where he was conferred a doctor of education degree (Ed.D) from Teachers College, Columbia University of New York city in 1980.

Oshodin’s teaching career started in 1981 when he joined the University of Benin as a research fellow and later rose to the position of Professor in 1991.

In November 2009, he became the first Edo VC from Benin extraction to pilot the affairs of UNIBEN after the tenure expiration of Emmanuel Nwanze, a former vice-chancellor of the institution.

The academic remained in the position until November 2014, when his tenure was terminated. However, prior to the end of his five-year term, he was allegedly poisoned and travelled abroad for medical care.

Upon conclusion of his role as vice chancellor of UNIBEN, Oshodin told newsmen, “It has been really interesting, I believe I have done my best. I had a mission and a vision and I had a strategic plan only known to me and I am happy that I implemented all these strategic plans, which were deficiencies before I took over as Vice Chancellor.

The cerebral septuagenerian is well-known for his administrative insights, having chaired many boards, committees, and even served as a dean in the university. He was also acknowledged for his massive infrastructural, human capital development, among other achievements.

The professor has several honours, awards, and publications in his name. In addition, he is an author of several books, including “A Guide to Teaching Methods and Material in Health Education.”

Until his death, the late Oshodin survived by his wife and many children.