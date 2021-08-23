Improved operations at Port Harcourt Port excites house of rep committee

House of Representatives Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation has lauded the management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for improved operational activities at the Port Harcourt port.

The committee on inspection of ongoing projects at the port, as well as some operational facilities, such as berths, tug boats, trucks, quay aprons, among others, also viewed vessels currently berthing at the quay.

Victor Akinjo, vice chairman of the committee, in a meeting with Ports and Terminal Operators (PTOL) Nigeria Limited, held at PTOL’s head office at 11/13 Industry Road, Port Harcourt, explained that they were at the port to get the performance index of the concessionees and their revenue contribution to the federal government.

The committee chairman added that their duty was to monitor all privatisation-related operations and activities to ensure that set goals were being achieved and to help tackle challenges that may impede the actualisation of those set goals.

PTOL management used the opportunity to brief the Committee of its operations.

Akinjo in an interview with BusinessDay shortly after the inspection, expressed satisfaction at what they saw at the port and commended the management of NPA, led by Mohammed Abubakar.

He also promised that the committee would help tackle the management’s challenges.