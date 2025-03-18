…Fears repeat of 2014/15 court shutdown

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has condemned and rejected the directive given by the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) to the Directorate of State Security (DSS) to investigate Simeon Amadi, the Rivers State chief judge.

The NBA also insisted that the judiciary must not be intimidated by political pressure to do what may not be proper. The NBA spoke through a resolution signed by the chairmen of the eight branches of the NBA in Rivers State on Monday.

Lawyers said Rivers State is already overheated and that people should not add the judiciary in the crisis the way it happened in the near past.

The NBA who also address the press said: “We recognize the constitutional powers and roles of the three arms of government in the State. We also recognize the need for these arms of government to work in synergy for the peace, progress and development of the state.

“Thus, there is need for mutual respect amongst all the parties. We are not unaware of the existing political impasse between the legislature and the executive arms of government in Rivers State. However, we must caution that the judiciary should not be drawn into the ongoing imbroglio for no just cause.”

The body stated that there should not be a repeat of what happened between 2014 and 2015 when the judiciary was shut down in Rivers State because of political unrest.

It emphasized that the stability of Rivers State is crucial to the state and the country and should, therefore, be saved from violence.

NBA advised: “We reiterate that the independence of the judiciary is crucial to the sustenance of peace and stability in the State, as contending parties ultimately resort to the judiciary for the resolution of disputes as has recently been witnessed at the Supreme Court.

“There is no need to escalate tensions, as the stability of Rivers State is crucial to the economy of the state and the country. We can easily recall the incidents between 2014 and 2015, which exposed the Judiciary and Judicial Officers that resulted in the closure of our Courts.

“We cannot afford to experience a similar occurrence in the present times we find ourselves in the State, and especially for the interests of the good people of Rivers State to have their on-going matters in court without interruptions.

“Every action in the public service has a prescribed procedure which all should respect and observe to forestall chaos and anarchy in the State.”

NBA stressed that it is the constitutional responsibility of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to carry out or authorize the investigation against any erring judge and, therefore, should be allowed to exercise its function.

It explained: “In the case of the judiciary, any complaint against one of its officers is dealt with by the National Judicial Council (NJC), which alone has the authority to carry out any disciplinary action or authorize any investigation against any judge.

“The role of security agencies is clearly defined, and they also must respect due process and work within the ambit of the law.

“It is, therefore, advised that the

judiciary should not be intimidated into succumbing to blackmail, bullying or political pressure in the discharge of their duties.

“The need for the protection of the judiciary cannot be overemphasized, as the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man, and indeed, everyone, including politicians.

“We continue to appeal to all contenders to sheath their swords and genuinely seek peace in the interest of Rivers State and the economy of Nigeria at large.”

