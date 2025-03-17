The Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday began the impeachment process of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, issuing a notice of alleged misconduct against the duo.

The lawmakers stated that their action aligns with the Nigerian Constitution, citing Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Here is the full list of allegations against the governor:

Failure to present the 2024 budget

: The governor allegedly refused to present the Rivers State 2024 Appropriation Bill to the Assembly, violating Section 121(1)(2) of the Constitution. A Federal High Court ruling in suit no. FHC/ABJ/CS/1613/2023 declared that “thus as it stands in law, no Appropriation Bill of Rivers State has been presented neither has any of such Bill being passed into law as the purported presentation, passage and signing into law of the Appropriation Bill 2024 of Rivers State is void ab initio” and ordered him to submit the bill to the House.

Unauthorised withdrawals:

Fubara is accused of making withdrawals from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of Rivers State without an approved appropriation law, contrary to Section 120 of the Constitution.

Read also: Gov Fubara calls for rethink as impeachment letter from Wike-backed lawmakers hit Rivers Govt House

Illegal expenditure:

He allegedly approved expenditures from the fund despite a House resolution suspending government spending, thereby “relegating the constitutional resolution passed by the House to the background.”

Supreme court ruling on budget:

On February 28, 2025, the Supreme Court upheld a Federal High Court judgment confirming that Fubara had not legally presented the 2024 or 2025 budget. The court ordered that “the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Accountant General of the Federation should forthwith stop releasing and paying to the Government of Rivers State, its organs, departments and officials any money belonging to Rivers State until an Appropriation law is made by Rivers State House of Assembly constituted as prescribed by the 1999 Constitution.”

Obstructing legislative functions:

The governor allegedly hindered the Assembly from performing its constitutional duties.

Demolition of assembly complex:

Fubara is accused of ordering and supervising the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly chambers on December 13, 2023, in violation of a court order that declared “that the Rivers State House of Assembly is a constitutional institution that needs to be preserved pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.”

Court condemnation of demolition:

A Federal High Court ruling on January 22, 2024, condemned the demolition, stating that “this court finds it strange that the 11th defendant as Chief Executive of the State would go to the extent of stopping the authentic House of Assembly from sitting through devious means such as destroying the House of Assembly Complex.”

Read also: Rivers House of Assembly members table impeachment notice to Gov Fubara, deputy

Supreme court criticism:

The Supreme Court, in suit no. SC/CV/1174/2024, ruled that “surprisingly on 13-12-23, in gross violation of the subsisting Order of the trial court, the appellant demolished Rivers State House of Assembly complex at Moscow Road and secretly arranged four members of the 15 Respondent… to a place outside the premises of the said House of Assembly and held a sham sitting.”

Illegal appointments:

The governor allegedly made appointments without the required Assembly screening and confirmation, instead submitting nominations to an illegitimate legislative body.

Contempt of court orders:

Fubara reportedly ignored a Federal High Court order that barred him from dealing with any legislative group other than the Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule. The judgment stated that “AN ORDER is hereby made restraining the 11th Defendant from howsoever or in whatsoever manner making any request, presentation or nomination to the Rivers State House of Assembly except to the Rivers State House of Assembly under the leadership of the 2nd Plaintiff as Speaker.”

Failure to appoint attorney general legally:

The governor allegedly bypassed the Assembly in appointing an Attorney General, violating Sections 192(2) & (6) and 195(1) of the Constitution.

Unlawful swearing-in of commissioners:

The governor allegedly appointed and swore in 19 individuals as commissioners without Assembly confirmation.

Illegal procurement appointments:

Fubara is accused of appointing members to the Rivers State Bureau of Public Procurement without legislative approval, violating state procurement laws.

Read also: Rivers political supremacy wars: Fubara and the 3 aces

Unlawful local government appointments:

He allegedly appointed members to the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission without Assembly confirmation, contrary to state law.

Ignoring legislative warnings:

Despite multiple letters and media publications urging him to rescind illegal appointments, the governor refused.

Withholding lawmakers’ salaries:

The governor allegedly stopped the payment of salaries to certain members of the Assembly from April 2024.

Seizing assembly funds:

Fubara is accused of illegally withholding funds allocated to the Assembly to cripple its operations, despite a court ruling that ordered him to release the funds. The judgment stated that “AN ORDER OF INJUNCTION is hereby granted restraining the Governor of Rivers State… from withholding any amount standing to the credit of Rivers State House of Assembly in the Consolidated Revenue Fund of Rivers State, including salaries and emoluments due and payable to the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and other members of staff of the House.”

Non-payment of assembly clerk’s salary:

The governor allegedly withheld the salary of the Assembly Clerk in defiance of a Federal High Court ruling with a similar injunction.

Supreme Court condemnation:

The Supreme Court ruled that Fubara’s fear of impeachment did not justify his actions, stating that “the 8th respondent’s fear of impeachment by the House of Assembly is no justification for his attacks on the House of Assembly, the Constitution, the Government of Rivers State, and the rule of law. Political disagreements cannot justify these attacks and contempt for the rule of law by the Governor of a State or any person. What the 8th respondent has done is to destroy the government because of fear of being impeached.”

The lawmakers concluded that the governor’s actions indicate he is not prepared to govern Rivers State in accordance with the Constitution and his oath of office.

Share