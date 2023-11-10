Imo Guber: 27 LGAs INEC offices recieve sensitive, non-sensitive materials

Ben-Opara Emmanuella, Head of the Department of Voter Education and Publicity Imo Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday affirmed that all Registration Area Centers (RAC) have been activated for the onward deployment of sensitive and non-sensitive materials tonight.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri on the level of preparations for tomorrow’s off-cycle Governorship election in the state, Emmanuella informed that all materials have already been deployed to the twenty-seven INEC Local Government Offices, and vehicles hired from the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) are on- ground to facilitate the transportation of personnel and materials to all polling units.

She emphasized that all NURTW members have been adequately mobilized, and the logistics for the ad hoc staff engaged for the exercise have been settled.

According to her, these measures have been taken to ensure that accreditation and voting commence as scheduled.

Regarding the ongoing organized labor protest, Emmanuella said the strike would not affect the conduct of the polls, as all preparations were concluded before the misunderstanding between the State Government and the Labour Unions.

She appealed to residents not to entertain any fear, as security agencies have promised to provide a conducive environment throughout the entire process.

Emmanuella maintained that all flashpoints have been identified by security agencies with adequate deployment and urged eligible voters to come out and exercise their franchise.

Meanwhile, Felix Morka, Esq, the

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC) has affirmed that is confident that no last minute antics of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will deter the good people of Imo State who are poised to re-elect APC candidate, Hope Uzodinma, Executive Governor to finish the good work he has started.

This is sequel to a latest advertisement by PDP concocted flimsy allegation that Uzodinma was behind an alleged viral video announcement that Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, PDP Imo State governorship candidate, had withdrawn from the race.

According to him, PDP also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify Hope Uzodinma and standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11, 2023, governorship election

Morka pointed out that the unmatched track record and popularity of APC candidate, makes the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) quiver in desperate panic for the election on Saturday.

Morka in a press statement to newsmen in Abuja Informed that “To be crystal clear, neither Governor Uzodinma nor our great Party had any hand in making or procuring the making of that video.

“Our Governor and Party have been hard at work campaigning to persuade the good Imo electorate to renew our mandate to have any interest or time for such piece of frivolous and unhelpful propaganda.

“At the end of any credible investigation into the video’s origins, we will not be shocked to discover that it was a malicious creation of the PDP in a calculated but futile attempt to smear Governor Uzodinma and our Party, exactly as this baseless and senseless allegation sought to do” he said.