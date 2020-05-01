Immigration issues dates for collection of processed passports, fresh enrolments

Following the Federal Government’s directive on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos and Abuja from Monday 4th May 2020, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued dates for scheduled collection of processed passports and fresh enrolments.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Sunday James, said the Service will commence the services from Monday 4th May 2020 to 15th May 2020 with the collection of cleared Passports at the Service Headquarters Abuja and all the Passport Offices nationwide apart from the states that are experiencing complete lockdown in view of their peculiar situation and the State government’s position on COVID-19.

The statement said further that only applicants invited by SMS through their mobile phones are expected to turn up on the scheduled dates.

The Service also announced that on 18th May 2020, there shall be gradual enrollment for only enhanced Passports at the following locations that issue it: Immigration Service Headquarters Abuja, Ikoyi, Alausa, Kano Main Passport Office and Port Harcourt.

It said that on 25th May 2020, all Passport Offices Nationwide are to operate a gradual processing and enrollment with strict compliance with social distancing, wearing of facemasks, and use of hand sanitizers.

“The whole Passport operation should be done in compliance with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) standard”.

“All services at our Diplomatic and Consular Missions will be directed by the respective Missions based on the country’s situation.

“The Comptroller General, therefore, stressed that all Passport Officers, their staff and the applicants comply with NCDC standard to avoid further spread of COVID-19 from person to person,” the statement said.