Immigration chief calls for heightened vigilance ahead of August 1 protest

Kemi Nandap, the comptroller general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has directed Zonal Heads, State Command Comptrollers, and Divisional Immigration Officers (DIOs) across the country to increase vigilance and surveillance in response to nationwide protest planned by various groups for August 1.

The directive, issued in a statement signed by Kenneth Udo, Public Relations Officer at the NIS headquarters in Abuja, underscored the importance of safeguarding Nigeria’s borders during this period of potential unrest.

Nandap emphasised that the Service must ensure that no foreign elements exploit the protests to destabilise the country.

“As part of these measures, the CGIS has mandated the temporary suspension of all leave applications for immigration officers and urged them to perform their duties with the highest levels of professionalism and patriotism.

“The only country we have is Nigeria,” Nandap stated. “We are committed to protecting our nation’s borders and enhancing national security. The Service is fully prepared to address any challenges that may arise during and after the protests”, Udo stated.

The NIS reassured Nigerians of its readiness to maintain security and stability in the face of potential disruptions.