IMF highlights priority areas for SSA policymakers to boost economic growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has highlighted priority areas that policymakers in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) must focus on to boost economic growth in the medium to long term amid the global crisis and declining growth projections.

This was discussed during a webinar held on Monday themed ‘Living on the Edge: IMF outlook for sub-Saharan Africa’ hosted by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During his presentation, Luc Eyraud, Head, Regional Studies Unit, IMF African Department said growth in the SSA region is expected to decline from 4.7 percent in 2021 to 3.6 percent in 2022 which reflects the global economic slowdown, rise in global inflation and other crisis.

Regarding inflation and food insecurity, he said 80 percent of countries in the region took measures mostly untargeted and temporary in response to food and fuel price shocks adding half of the accelerated inflation is driven by food which represents 40 percent of the consumption basket.

“19 Out of the region’s 35 low-income countries are either in debt distress or have high risk of debt distress, also countries are now moving very close to the edge of buffers; the limited policy space with limited room to error and decisions must often strike a delicate balance between competing demands,” he said.

Highlighting four priority areas to strike a balance, Eyraud said policymakers must address food insecurity, consolidate public finances, manage the shift in monetary policies and accelerate sustainable and greener growth.

“Policies implemented in an emergency including untargeted, costly and distortionary fiscal support measures should be gradually phased out, and countries need to strike a delicate balance in conducting monetary policy to address the rise in inflation and resist exchange rate pressures without undermining recovery,” he said.

Read also: FRSC raises alarm as Toyota recalls 14,799 defective Lexus vehicles

Speaking on public finance, Eyraud noted the growing debt profile of countries in the region amid rising financing costs and advised that there is a need for countries to stabilize their debt below 70 percent of GDP.

“It is important to ensure effective and transparent public debt management while maintaining credible and clearly articulated medium-term fiscal frameworks, countries must consolidate public finance by boosting revenue mobilization, prioritizing and increasing the efficiency of public spending where possible,” he added.

Speaking on sustainable and greener growth, Eyraud said SSA accounts for two to three percent of global CO2 emissions yet needs $30 to $50 billion annually to finance climate adaptation hence international support will be critical to financing climate adaptation needed for resilient growth.

“High-quality growth will require investment in resilient green infrastructure to capitalize on the region’s sizable endowment of renewable energy resources leveraging private sector innovation, activity and finance,” he said.

In her remarks Cathy Pattillo, Deputy Director, IMF African Department said the region is experiencing significant problems ranging from high public debt to the impact of the concurrent crisis, and double-digit inflation among other issues, adding that solutions such as good political stability, supportive global environment and help form the international community which was employed in the late 1990s are no longer obtainable.

“The reality is that most countries are teeming with these imbalances and they’re going to have to live with them, and more countries are going to find themselves in a kind of grey zone and there’s going to be extreme uncertainty, as vulnerabilities and imbalances are going to stay high and it’s going to be difficult to calibrate,” she said.

Pattillo added that there are hopes that some countries are going to be more resistant than expected and can live in this grey zone for some time without taking risks.

She added that by 2050, SSA’s population is going to double however this can be utilized, adding that in the next 15 years, at least half of the new entrants to the global labour force are going to come from the region.

“It is important for the global community to help with investing in Sub-Saharan Africa over the next decade in a way that will serve as a boost for human capital,” she said.