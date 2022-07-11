I’m on a mission to rescue Nigeria – NRM presidential candidate

The Presidential Candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike has said that fixing Nigeria was a task that must be done and that it takes a leader, who understands the problem of the country to achieve.

Nwa-Anyajike made this known during an interactive session with stakeholders of the party in Abia State.

Speaking at the event, which held at Addrex Hotel, Aba, the state’s commercial hub, Nwa-Anyajike said that he was on a mission to rescue Nigeria and assured that he had all it takes to change the narrative of the most populous black nation, because he understands the problem of the country and feels the pulse of the people.

The philanthropist and business man insisted that his experience, having lived amongst the downtrodden stands him out as the right choice to lead the nation come 2023.

The NRM Presidential flag bearer also called on Nigerians to support and join the party which he described as a reputable movement that will rescue the nation from the clutches of backwardness.

The event, which was peaceful and interactive, saw stakeholders of the party assuring of their commitment to support and deliver the party in their various wards and poling units, during the forthcoming general election.

High point of the event was the inauguration of the presidential campaign team in the state.