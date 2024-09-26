Illegal mining: Bill to establish Nigeria Mines Rangers Service passes second reading

The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill to establish the Nigeria Mines Rangers Service (NMRS) to its second reading.

This proposed legislation, aimed at combating illegal mining and artisanal operations, was read for the second time on Thursday, following majority support from the Senators.

The bill, sponsored by Onawo Ogoshi, representing Nasarawa South, outlines the need for a specialized agency to secure mining operations and enforce environmental and safety regulations while promoting sustainable mining practices.

During his lead debate, Ogoshi explained that the NMRS, similar to the Mines Rescue Service in other countries, would function as an emergency response unit, focusing on illegal mining activities, mining accidents, and other related emergencies. The agency’s core responsibilities include rescuing trapped miners, handling hazardous materials, providing emergency medical care, and investigating mining-related accidents.

According to Ogoshi, the bill’s objectives include providing specialized security for mining operations, monitoring and enforcing compliance with mining regulations, and collaborating with other government agencies to combat illegal mining. He emphasized that the bill aims to stimulate economic growth through job creation, boost revenue generation, and ensure sustainable mining practices. Additionally, the NMRS would offer miners training on rescue techniques, equipment operation, and first aid.

“This bill is a crucial legislative step towards diversifying Nigeria’s economy by shifting focus from oil to harnessing the country’s vast mineral resources,” Ogoshi said. “It addresses the challenges facing the mining sector and aims to maximize the exploitation and export of minerals for the nation’s benefit”, he added.

Other Senators, including Binos Yaroe representing Adamawa South, noted that the bill, once enacted, would enable patrols of mining areas to curb insecurity and protect mining sites from exploitation by bandits.

Tahir Monguno, the Senate Chief Whip emphasized the significance of diversifying the economy, stating that the mining sector has long been neglected and needs revitalization.

“The mining sector has degenerated, the establishment of this agency will go a long way of nipping in the bud of illegal mining”, he said.

Orji Kalu said Nigeria loses approximately $15.9 billion annually to illegal mining, stressing that the NMRS could help curb these losses. He also suggested that the agency be armed to ensure effective enforcement.