Ikpeazu swears in new acting president of Abia customary court of appeal

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has sworn in Okey Iyke Nwamuo as the acting president of the Abia State Customary Court of Appeal with a charge for him to give immediate attention to the general state of Customary Courts in the state.

Speaking after the Oaths of Office and Allegiance were administered on the Acting President of the State Customary Court of Appeal, by the State Solicitor General, Uzoamaka Ikonne at the Government House, Umuahia, Ikpeazu reminded members of the Judiciary that they play indispensable roles in stabilizing Nigeria’s democracy and defending the voiceless in the society.

The Governor stated that the duties of the judiciary in justice dispensation system in the state cannot be overemphasized and urged the Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal to contribute his quota in the development of the State.

He thanked the immediate past President of the Customary Court of Appeal, SMC Ururuka Onyenso for her contributions to the growth of a robust Customary Court system as well as the judiciary as a whole for its support to his administration, despite the fact that her tenure was short.

Nwamuo, in his acceptance speech, thanked the Governor for the honour done him and accepted that the task before him is an onerous one, but achievable with the foundation already laid by his predecessors and commitment demonstrated by the Governor in matters concerning the judiciary.

He assured that the confidence reposed in him would be reciprocated as he would abide by the of his oath of office

The appointment and swearing in of the Acting President of the Abia State Customary Court of Appeal followed the retirement of Stella Maris Chinedum Ururuka Onyenso, upon the attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 65 years.