Ikpeazu hails Footwear Academy for winning MSME awards

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, has applauded Footwear Academy, an Aba based footwear manufacturing/training firm for winning an award of excellence in leather works at the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME ) awards held Sunday, in Abuja.

Governor Ikpeazu stated that the award was yet another validation of the efforts of his administration to provide support to willing and able entrepreneurs to chart a course for themselves, and to make Abia a destination of choice for business breakthroughs.

The Governor noted that the fact that Abia State has consistently won the award, which is organized by the office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is incontrovertible evidence that the deliberate efforts of his administration to incubate future business leaders is yielding fruits.

Governor Ikpeazu in a statement signed by Onyebuchi Ememanka, his chief press secretary, stated that in Abia, the business and narrative of shoe production has been moved beyond the artisanal to the professional level with structured training, overseas capacity building and automation.

He noted with pride that Onwuasoanya Norah and Prosper Nma Erem, two ladies from Abia State, who had won these awards previously, were part of the shoemakers, sponsored to China for training in automated shoemaking, by his administration.

“Today, the two ladies are doing great and breaking new grounds in their businesses.

Today, Abia State is the only state in the country that owns a functional automated shoe company that is professionally run and handles major shoe supply contracts to key agencies of the Federal Government.

The Governor expressed joy that the Footwear Academy was recognized by the Federal Government, because of the new paradigm they introduced into shoe production and congratulated Bentley Chuks and Chidinma Emodi Chukwuemeka, the couple that runs the

academy, for hitting the national stage in a short period, assuring them of the continued support of his administration.

The Governor further assured them that he would continue to remain a student of the academy until he masters fully the art of shoemaking.

Governor Ikpeazu also commended Sam Hart, director general, Abia State Marketing and Quality Control Agency and members of his team for their tenacity in handholding these budding businesses and helping to nurture them onto the national stage, noting that the agency has boldly interpreted his vision for the growth of MSMEs.

The Governor urged budding entrepreneurs with bright ideas to come to Abia State.