Our case for Aba State built on equity, history – Nkire

ABA State Movement has told the House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitutional Review that the request for the creation of Aba State was a quest for equity based on history stretching more than 40 years.

Theo Nkire, who presented the case for the proposed Aba State, in Owerri, recalled that the House of Representatives passed a motion for a referendum on the creation of Aba, Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu States from the then Anambra and Imo States in January 1982.

In June 1983, the Senate passed the same motion on the creation of Aba, Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu States from the then Anambra and Imo States. On the same day the National Assembly confirmed the four states and others for referendum.

“Of the four states the National Assembly confirmed for referendum by 1983, Aba State is the only one that has not been created from the South East,” he said, waving copies of the 39-year-old Hansard that reported the National Assembly’s decision.

Nkire, first Attorney-General of Abia State, said that most recently Aba State’s case was made by a Committee that John Nnia Nwodo, immediate past President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, inaugurated on September 11, 2018, in his capacity as President-General of Ohanaeze. The Committee’s mandate was to evaluate requests for more States in the South East.

According to Nkire, the conclusion of the Committee’s report to Governor Dave Umahi, Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum stated, “The Committee considered the merit for the creation of Aba and Adada State respectively, resolved and recommended for the creation of Aba State with 12 members supporting and 5 abstaining. The Committee also recommended that any other State Creation exercise in the South-East should give Adada State priority.” The report was dated 10 October 2018.

Aba State Movement, he said, stood by the report of the Ohanaeze Committee on State Creation. Chief Nwodo, who was Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide President-General until January 2021, set up the Committee. “The Ohanaeze Committee, under Chief Nwodo’s presidency recommended the creation of Aba State,” Nkire said while asking the House of Representatives to consider that the request for the creation of Aba State additionally came with proofs that it had meet the requirements in Sections 8 and 9 of the Constitution as they relate to creation of States.

President Muhammadu Buhari had promised an Ohanaeze delegation Chief Nwodo led to Abuja in November 2017 an extra in the South East. Chief Nwodo inaugurated the 2018 Ohanaeze Committee. It was the process in realisation of an extra State in the South East as the President promised.

“We are trying to fulfil the provision of the constitution and answer to the calls of Nigerians, to promote peace and unity. I call on all of you here to present your papers without fear of intimidation for us to do what you have asked us to do. From the National Assembly, we shall do all that you have asked us to do undiluted. What you give us here is what we will take to the National Assembly,” said. Ahmed Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker, who was chairman of the hearing in Owerri.

Nkire said Aba State Movement had confidence that the National Assembly would look at the case for the creation of Aba State with the merit it deserves.