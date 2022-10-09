Ikpeazu expresses sadness over ex-PDP chair, Ogbulafor’s death

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has expressed deep sadness over the news of the death of Vincent Ogbulafor at the age of 73 years.

Ikpeazu described the late Ogbulafor as a first class gentleman, an authentic Nigerian leader and one of the most outstanding Abians, whose sojourn in politics and administration put the state firmly on the map of Nigerian political development, especially in the 3rd Republic.

The Governor in a statement, signed by Onyebuchi Ememanka, his chief press secretary, recalled with pride, the giant strides of the late Ogbulafor, as a Minister of Economic Planning, National Secretary and later National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the words of Governor Ikpeazu, “Prince Ogbulafor was clearly Abia’s biggest gift to Nigerian politics in the 3rd Republic. His activities kept Abia in the limelight and he served this country with unparalleled dedication. During and after his national assignment, he never forgot home as he made himself available at all times and was involved in the political process in Abia.

“Master of calm, but result-oriented political diplomacy, Ogbulafor was a great bridge builder under whose watch as National Secretary and later National Chairman, our party witnessed her finest moments.

Read also: Equity was responsible for my choice of successor – Ikpeazu

“As Governor, I found in him a huge reservoir of political and administrative experience from which i drank regularly. He was willing all times to place his wide experience and contacts at my disposal”.

According to the Governor, Abia has lost a towering and quintessential political figure, whose deary by this time is most painful, because of the imminent elections where his experience would have been a solid reference point for the party and the state.

Governor Ikpeazu noted with deep regret that Ogbulafor was part of those inaugurated yesterday, “as members of the Advisory Campaign Council of the state PDP to provide guidance to the party as we get ready for campaigns for the 2023 elections.”

The governor said he had taken solace and found comfort in the exemplary life of service lived by the late Prince and urged his immediate family to be strong and keep flying at full mast, the flag of excellence hoisted by their father.

The governor, on behalf of the Government and People of Abia State, sent his deep condolences to the Ogbulafor Royal Family and the people of Olokoro Uvoma, Umuahia South LGA, the PDP family and all friends and associates of the the late Ogbulafor, and prayed for the repose of his soul.