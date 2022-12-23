Ikpeazu commends UN-Habitat over assistance towards Aba structural plan

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has commended professionals and critical stakeholders, cutting across Nigeria for their resolve to provide the necessary professional inputs and data that will make the spatial plan of Aba and its environs succeed and make the target of the UN-Habitat team achievable.

Ikpeazu, who made the commendation in Aba while declaring open a 3-day UN-Habtat and Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Planning, Umuahia, Technical and critical stakeholders engagement in the preparation of a structural plan for Aba and environs, urged stakeholders to synergise with UN-Habitat Team in order to actualise and realise the project to show a demonstration of the state government’s commitment to the project initiated 30 years ago.

Read also: Inadequate preparation responsible for circulation hitches of new naira notes – Expert

The Governor, who was represented by Aaron Ikechi Bestman, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Planning, expressed the hope that UN-Habitat preparation of spatial plan for Aba and environs in collaboration with the Land Ministry was key to the ambition of the administration’s resolve to actualise the project of creating an effective urban economy for Abia State which was initiated by past administrations.

Also speaking during the event, the team leader, Omoayena Odunbaku, human settlements officer with oversight for Anglophone West Africa and Akintobi Olusanme, national consultant, commended resource persons for being professional and providing the needed inputs and data that would aid UN-Habitat achieve its target in a record time frame.

Odumbaku further commended resource persons from the survey, land housing, information, open space FRSC and Abia CSDA and expressed the desire to draft and co-opt two of the resource persons into UN-Habitat.