Ikeja Viva L’amour Lions Club restates commitment to reducing diabetes in Nigeria

Ikeja Viva L’amour Lions Club has again restated its commitment to reduce diabetes in Nigeria as it recently conducted screening and awareness in Ikeja, the centre of Lagos.

Speaking during the screening exercise carried out at the Alex Williams Memorial Methodist Church, Ogba Ikeja, Remi Adefuye, the doctor in charge of the screening, said the month of November is the world diabetic month, and diabetes remains one of the leading causes of death because it is a silent killer, adding that this is why the awareness and screening is important.

According to Adefuye, many people who are diabetic may not know because it may not show early signs and this is why it is important for people to know what the symptoms may be and what they can do to prevent it.

“With this awareness, people who have diabetes will be able to manage their sugar level and live healthier lives. I commend Lions Club for organising an awareness programme as this to basically educate everybody in the community so they have better understanding of these things and this will reduce the rate of diabetes,” he added.

Yewande Akapo, the activity chairperson said she observed that many people are suffering from diabetes and this month is Lion diabetes month, so the club needed to have the screening and awareness in the month of November.

“People are turning out for the screening. This will help even generations yet unborn because once you know how to prevent diabetes, you can then pass this on to others. This can be passed on to family members and friends so it can help them to guide against suffering from diabetes,” Akapo said.

Also speaking at the event, Agnes Duke, President, Ikeja Viva L’amour Lions Club said Lions club is a global club focused on five core projects which include diabetes awareness, childhood cancer, environmental awareness, Vision and Hunger relief programmes.

Duke said the diabetes screening and awareness would be continuous like other projects as long as Lions Club continues to exist.