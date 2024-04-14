Ikeja Electric announces 34 additional Band A electricity customers

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company has announced an addition of 34 new Band A feeders to its network with a view to increasing power supply to customers.

This development took place after a monitoring and evaluation of power supply capacity by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The Disco, in an X (formerly Twitter) post said: “Premised on our demonstrated ability to provide a minimum of 20 hours daily and an evaluation period monitored by the Regulator, we are pleased to announce approval to add 34 additional Band A feeders to our network.”

The areas added to Band A in the Disco’s network fall under the 32KV and 133KV Band A location and include places in Ikorodu, Magodo, Maryland, Magodo, Ilupeju, Ejigbo, among others.

The Bank A areas are, Ijaiye (33-Ota TCN-AMJE) in Abule-Egba Business Unit enjoys 998 KW/h, Ijaiye (33-Ota TCN-Abeokuta Expressway) in Abule-Egba Business Unit enjoys 930KW/h, Able-Taylor (11-EkoroINJ-T1-Ekoro) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 920KW/h,Egbeda (11-AlimoshoINJ-T8-Alimosho) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 889KW/h, Anifowoshe (11-New AlausaINJ-T4-Siyanbola) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 929KW/h, Anifowoshe (11-Adeniyi JonesINJ-T1-Ajao) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 941KW/h, Anifowoshe (11-New AlausaINJ-T6-Awolowo) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 889KW/h, Anifowoshe (11-Adeniyi JonesINJ-T1-Adeniyi Jones) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 982KW/h, Ogba (11-OgbaINJ-T3-Oba Akran) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 888KW/h, Ogba (11-Oke IraINJ-T2-Kayode) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 867KW/h, and Ogba (11-Oke IraINJ-T2-Mangoro) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 943KW/h.

Also, in the report includes, Ojodu (11-OjoduINJ-T2-River Valley) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 910KW/h, Oregun (11-MarylandINJ-T2-Ojota) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 973KW/h, Oregun (11-OpebiINJ-T1-Olusosun) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 924KW/h, Oregun (11-New AlausaINJ-T5-Kudirat) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 977KW/h, Oregun (11-New AlausaINJ-T6-Ogundana) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 981KW/h, Oregun (11-New AlausaINJ-T4-Allen) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 989KW/h, Oregun (11-New AlausaINJ-T5-Alausa) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 945KW/h, Oregun (11-New AlausaINJ-T4-Oregun) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 980KW/h, Oregun (11-New AlausaINJ-T5-Morrison) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 950KW/h, PTC (11-IlupejuIJN-T4-Ikorodu) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 892KW/h, PTC (11-MarylandIJN-T1-PTC) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 858KW/h,PTC (11-IlupejuIJN-T1-Bhojson) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 923KW/h, PTC (11-PTCIJN-T2-Awuse) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 991KW/h and PTC (11-IlupejuIJN-T3-General Hospital) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 892KW/h.

The IE, also named others as Lasunwon (33-IkoroduTCN-Fakale Source) in Ikorodu Business Unit enjoys 890KW/h, Odogunyan (11-OdogunyanINJ-T2-Centex) in Ikorodu Business Unit enjoys 854KW/h, Ago (11-ItireINJ-T3-Ago) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 851KW/h, Ago (33-ItireTCN-Ago 1) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 933KW/h, Ajao (11-AjaoINJ-T2-New Estate) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 906KW/h, Idimu (33-EjigboTCN-AGODO) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 956KW/h, Ikosi (11-MarylandINJ-T3-Demurin) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 947KW/h, Ilupeju (11-IlupejuINJ-T3-Coker) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 960KW/h and Ilupeju (11-IlupejuINJ-T3-Palmgroove) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 960KW/h.

Following the hike in electricity tariffs for Band A customers who enjoy at least 20 hours of electricity daily, the NERC mandated Discos to ensure those in the category receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily.

The regulator also stated that when Discos fail to provide such, it should publish the reason for the failure on its platforms the next day.

The NERC also mandated Discos to open a portal where customers can check their locations and band feeders to prevent inappropriate billing.

The Federal Government increased the tariff for Disco earlier this month from about N68/KWh to N225/KWh as a measure of attracting investment to the power sector and reducing the electricity subsidy burden on its books.

The increase in Band A location means more electricity customers paying the new tariff of N225/KWh for the Disco, which means more revenue.