Ijede/Itamaga road ready in May- Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured the residents of Ikorodu division of the state that the Ijede/Itamagun Road in Igbogbo/Baiyeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA) would be commissioned in May.

Sanwo-Olu, who also disclosed that the Imota Rice Mill wouldl be commissioned before middle of the year, said his administration was committed to completing all ongoing projects and infrastructure in the Ikorodu axis before end of the year.

He spoke at commissioning of the Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA ultra-modern council secretariat on Wednesday, promising also to pay the compensation due to those affected by the construction of the Igbogbo/Baiyeku Road. He said the compensation would be paid within the next 30 to 60 days.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while expressing his administration’s commitment to meeting the needs of the people, said the construction of the Igbogbo Mini Stadium would be awarded to a contractor before end of the year, while the jetties around Ikorodu and Ibeshe Housing Estate would be delivered this year.

He said: “I must use this opportunity tell our citizens in Igbogbo division some of our modest ongoing projects and attempts to bring about quality good governance to your door step.

“We are working on the Ipakodo/Oba Sekumade Road being done by Arab Contractors and they have assured me that we will see tremendous improvements within the next two to four weeks on the project.

“We will be handing over the Ijede/Itamaga phase 1 road to you in the month of May; the six kilometres road is almost completed. But we are not leaving you to that; we will ensure that we start the phase ll.

“I have driven and seen the state of roads in Obafemi Awolowo/Baiyeku Road. I will arrange to see how we will award these roads as soon as possible. The Igbogbo/Baiyeku Road, which is a tough one, is being run by Hitech. We have called Hitech to speed up that road so that we can give our citizens the desired relief.

“But it is not only that, I am standing before you and giving you a commitment that the compensation that is due on that road will be paid within the next 30 to 60 days. We are working on the Agric-Isawo Road. We are pushing the contractor to take it to a logical conclusion.”