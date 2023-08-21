IGR: Enugu govt, Ethiopian Airlines to sign pact to train youths on aviation

Enugu State government has concluded plans to enter into a partnership with a major international airline carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, as part of the government’s efforts to boost gross domestic product of the state economy through diversification.

The partnership is expected to foster mutual economic growth between the two bodies in aviation, exploring different available opportunities such as training of Enugu youths at the Ethiopian Airlines Aviation University and other areas of interest.

This was muted when the state Governor, Peter Mbah played host to a delegation from Ethiopian Airlines led by the outgoing Traffic and Sales Manager, Henok Sirak, at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu over the weekend.

According Sirak, “Our meeting with the governor was a productive meeting aimed at strengthening ties and exploring avenues for mutual benefits,”

The discussions which centred around collaborative opportunities and strategies to enhance the airlines’ operations within the state, further underlined the commitment of the parties to forge a common front that would contribute to the growth and development of the state’s economy.

Read also: Saraki on radar as plan to rebrand PDP thickens

While reacting to the visit, the governor expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, describing it as a pivotal step towards the realisation of the administration’s economic development plan.

Governor Mbah who thanked the out going manager for a good job done, pledged that his administration would work with the new manager, Zeleke Flate, who was introduced at the meeting.

The visit ended in a symbolic gesture as the governor received a model aircraft bearing the Ethiopian Airlines logo and a carefully-curated selection of Ethiopian premium coffee, which signified strengthened partnership between state government and the Ethiopian Airlines.