IGP receives rescued 20 medical students, 7 others kidnapped in Benue

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has received 20 medical students and seven other individuals who were recently rescued from kidnappers in Benue State.

These individuals, abducted by a notorious criminal gang, were freed in a successful operation carried out by the Nigerian Police Force, as announced during a press conference in Abuja on Sunday.

On August 22, 2024, the Nigerian Police Force conducted a tactical operation that resulted in the rescue of 27 hostages from a dangerous gang in Benue State. Among the rescued were 20 medical students from the University of Jos and the University of Maiduguri, who had been abducted on August 15, 2024, while traveling to Enugu.

The operation, described as both daring and complex, led to the neutralization of the gang’s leader, the arrest of two other gang members, and the recovery of several weapons. Importantly, no ransom was paid for the release of the hostages.

Egbetokun praised the successful rescue, attributing it to the “combined efforts of various security agencies, including the Office of the National Security Advisor (NSA), and the support from local communities.”

He commended the officers involved for their courage and skill, saying, “The dedication, bravery, and precision of our officers in executing their duties are truly commendable.”

Egbetokun highlighted the complexity of the rescue mission, emphasizing that it required extensive planning and coordination.

He expressed gratitude to the Office of the NSA and particularly acknowledged National Security Advisor Nuhu Ribadu’s significant role in the success of the operation. “Mr. President gave us a marching order. He told us that he wants his children back. And since then, we have not been sleeping,” Egbetokun stated.

The rescued group also included five other passengers and two individuals who had previously been abducted by the same gang.

The medical students, who endured significant trauma during their captivity, are set to undergo counseling and reintegration programs at the University of Jos. Vice Chancellor Tanko Ishaya conveyed the university’s commitment to supporting the students.

“We are going to camp them somewhere where we are going to provide guidance and counseling before they are actually reintegrated back to the university”, he stated.

Expressing profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, the IGP, and all security agencies, Ishaya said, “This successful operation is a demonstration that indeed we have security agencies determined to provide a safe environment for this country.”

Mohammed Mele, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, expressed hope that such an incident would never happen again. He praised the swift and decisive response by the Nigerian Police Force in rescuing the kidnapped victims, acknowledging their commitment and efficiency in ensuring the safety of the students.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) also welcomed the news of the students’ release. Delivering a goodwill message, Simon Ogenyi, on behalf of the NMA, remarked, “We pray that this sad occurrence doesn’t happen again as we wish our students a speedy recovery from the physically and emotionally traumatizing situation of being in captivity for eight days.”

The NMA further urged the government to increase efforts to secure the release of other health personnel still in captivity, including Dr. Ganiyat, who was abducted eight months ago in Kaduna State.

The Nigerian Police Force has reiterated its dedication to safeguarding citizens, with IGP Egbetokun stating, “We remain resolute in our commitment to rid our nation of criminal elements who seek to disrupt the peace and security of our society.”