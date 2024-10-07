IGP orders withdrawal of police from Rivers LGAs after 3-month standoff

Olukayode Egbetokun the Inspector-General of Police

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the immediate withdrawal of police personnel from the 23 local government areas of Rivers State, ending a three-month standoff.

“Consequently, the IGP has ordered the unsealing of the Local Government Secretariat, which were earlier secured by police personnel,” said SP Grace Iringe-Koko, Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command.

“The police will only be redeployed to these locations in the event of any crisis or breakdown of law and order, in which case emergency measures will be swiftly implemented to restore normalcy.”

Iringe-Koko emphasized that this decision aligns with the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to neutrality and ensuring the smooth functioning of democratic institutions.

“The Rivers State Police Command assures the public of its readiness to maintain peace and order across the state and will continue to act professionally in discharging its duties. We urge all residents and stakeholders to remain calm and law-abiding as the situation continues to evolve,” she stated.

This development comes hours after Governor Siminalayi Fubara swore in the newly elected chairmen, amidst a dispute between Fubara’s loyal Caretaker Committee Chairmen and the previous local government chairmen, loyal to Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Governor Fubara had previously accused the IGP of taking sides with his opponents, an allegation the police denied, cautioning politicians to be mindful of their utterances.

Share