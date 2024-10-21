IGP orders investigations into rising cases of jungle justice

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of the Police, has condemned increasing incidents of jungle justice in the country and ordered investigations into the most recent ones in Edo and Lagos states.

Egbetokun, in a statement issued by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s public relations officer, described the act as “deplorable and savage behaviour” that has resulted in the loss of lives and property damage.

According to the IGP, jungle justice undermines fundamental human rights, erodes trust in the judicial system, and carries serious implications for Nigeria’s criminal justice system, the rule of law, and the nation’s international standing. He called on the public to allow due legal processes to take their course.

In one of the recent incidents, which occurred on October 13, 2024, in Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, community members attacked a police station, setting it ablaze along with adjacent police barracks and patrol vehicles.

Several suspects, who were in police custody, were killed by the mob through burning.

According to the police, “The violence erupted after officers intervened to rescue a suspect accused of kidnapping and armed robbery from an attempted lynching by community members”.

Following this, the police detained three additional suspects implicated in the crimes. Despite the police’s ongoing investigation, the community, suspecting that the detainees would be released without facing justice, stormed the station.

The NPF described the attack as a “dangerous misunderstanding” that obstructs the justice process, adding that such actions pose a serious challenge to maintaining public order.

In a separate incident in Agege, Lagos State, on October 19, 2024, a police officer, ASP Augustine Osupayi, was killed while attempting to prevent an act of jungle justice. The officer, alongside his team, intervened to rescue a driver accused of accidentally killing a motorcyclist.

A group of motorcycle riders had attacked the driver. Although the police managed to save the driver, the mob turned on the officers, resulting in the death of Osupayi.

Reacting, Egbetokun said “Jungle justice is “criminal, illogical, and unjustifiable” under any circumstances,” the police chief said, warning that such action undermines public safety and destabilises legal authority. He called on communities to support the police in maintaining peace and justice.

He extended the Force’s condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to thoroughly investigate the occurrences, assuring that those found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

The police reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law and appealed to the public to trust the legal system.

