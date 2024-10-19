IGP condemns police misconduct, orders routine checks to curb corruption

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has voiced strong concerns over alleged cases of extortion and high-handedness by certain officers within the Nigeria Police Force.

The IGP condemned the actions of the erring officers and vowed to take decisive measures against them, during a recent conference with senior police officers in Abuja.

Egbetokun urged Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police, and other senior officers to ensure proper oversight of their subordinates.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest professional standards in the conduct of police duties.

As part of efforts to curb misconduct, the IGP directed various disciplinary units, including the IGP X-Squad, Monitoring Unit, and Complaint Response Unit (CRU), to conduct routine checks on officers nationwide.

He warned that officers found guilty of corruption or misconduct would face strict punishment, and that supervisory officers would not be exempt from responsibility if their subordinates were involved in unethical practices.

In addition, IGP Egbetokun issued a stern warning to officers engaging in the unethical practice of name-dropping senior officials to extort money from the public.

He emphasized that any officer found guilty of using his name or that of other senior officers for fraudulent purposes would face severe disciplinary action.

The IGP reiterated the force’s zero-tolerance policy for corruption and misconduct.

The IGP also called on the public to remain vigilant and report any attempts to exploit his name for fraudulent activities, underscoring the role of citizens in ensuring accountability within the police force.

This move by the IGP is seen as part of a broader effort to restore public trust in the Nigeria Police Force and ensure that officers uphold their duty with integrity and professionalism.

