IGP condemns plan to eject female police officers from barracks

Usman Baba, the inspector-general of Police (IGP), has condemned the plans to eject female police officers in any police barracks with their civilian spouses.

Frank Mba, the force relation officer, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Speaking on the reaction of plans by the police in Enugu State to eject female police officers living in the barracks with their spouses, Mba called it unlawful, discriminatory, obnoxious, reprehensive, and totally out of tune with the concept of equality.

He further pointed out that the directive contradicts the Nigeria Police Force Gender Policy, which establishes gender mainstreaming as a basic value.

He stated that the IGP has directed the Force Provost Marshal to conduct a quick investigation into the viral document and that anyone found guilty will face disciplinary punishment.

He urged the public and female police officers to ignore the signal, describing it as null and void.