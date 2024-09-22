Ighodalo says Edo election might end up as worst in Nigeria’s history

… Accuses INEC of deviating from Electoral Act in result collation

Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, has decries that the election could be remembered as the worst election in Nigeria’s history due to numerous alleged irregularities.

Ighodalo raised this alarm during a live press conference on Sunday monitored by BusinessDay, organized by the Edo PDP National Campaign Council, which was led by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

The briefing , also had in attendance the outgoing governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, focused on allegations of manipulation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He detailed several instances of electoral infractions across multiple polling units, questioning the credibility of the results being announced.

One of the major infractions he cited involved polling units in Ikpoba/Okha Ologbo, where accredited voters were recorded as zero, yet results were announced.

He went on to highlight similar issues in other polling units within the same area.

Governor Fintiri echoed these concerns, adding that PDP agents had been denied access to collation centers, raising further questions about the transparency of the process.

Fintiri called on INEC to follow its own rules and ensure that the collation of results was conducted fairly and transparently.

“What we’re asking from INEC is to follow their rules, REC has no business to announce results or move collation to INEC headquarters. This is our stand and we will go back to consult,” said Fintiri.