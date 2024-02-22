Igboho returns to Nigeria after over 30 months, thanks Gov Abiodun

…commits to peaceful co-existence

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho has returned to Nigeria after over 30 months away. His lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, confirmed Igboho’s return to the country in a statement on Thursday.

The Yoruba Nation campaigner thanked Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for his exceptional effort in guaranteeing his return to the country.

Recall that Igboho left the country on July 1, 2021 when operatives of the Department of State Services stormed his Ibadan residence and killed two of his aides. He took refuge in Benin Republic, was detained but later released.

Read full statement by Pelumi Olajengbesi:

Condolences and Congratulations to Chief Sunday Igboho

Dear Chief Sunday Igboho,

On behalf of Law Corridor, I extend our deepest condolences to you and your family on the passing of your beloved mother, Late Mrs. SA Adeyemo.

As you commence her final funeral ceremony, may her soul rest in peace, and may you find solace and strength during this challenging time. She will forever be remembered for the love and wisdom she shared with those around her.

Additionally, we wish to congratulate you on your peaceful return to Nigeria after facing recent challenges. Your resilience and determination in the face of adversity serve as an inspiration to many. Your presence back home is indeed a cause for celebration, and we wish you continued success and safety in all your endeavors. We firmly believe that your return will help foster positive engagement for the advancement of peace in the region and Nigeria at large.

We commend everyone involved in resolving all matters surrounding you, including leaders of thought, Royal Fathers, and the Nigerian Government, for adopting a peaceful and nonviolent approach in managing demands across the country. We appeal for the continuation of this approach to ensure sustained peace and progress for all.

We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dr. Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun, MFR, for his exceptional efforts in the interest of peace and progress for you, the Yoruba race, and Nigeria at large.

As you lay your mother to rest, may her memories bring you comfort and peace. It is our pleasure at Law Corridor to serve you.

Warm regards,

Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq.

Managing Partner

Law Corridor