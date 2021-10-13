Igbinedion, others unveil LAPO CEO’s book

A book titled, ‘Touching Lives: My LAPO Journey,’ authored by Godwin Ehigiamusoe, chief executive officer, LAPO group was on Tuesday unveiled and presented to the public in Benin City.

The 365 pages book reviewed by Amen Uhunmwangho, a professor of the Department of English, Ambrose Alli University (AAU), was chaired by Osagie Obayuwana, former, Edo state commissioner of Justice and attorney-General while Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom was the chief launcher.

Speaking shortly before launching the book, Igbinedion described the author as a role model in the microfinance banking institutions in the country and Sub-Sahara Africa countries.

According to him, I came to honour who honour is due. I watched LAPO chief executive officer as he was growing the financial institution and coupled with the testimonies of those that benefitted from the organization and dignitaries here, the author is a great man worthy of celebrating.

” I have to readjust the time of the Igbinedion University, (IOU), Okada Senate meeting earlier scheduled for morning to enable me attend the event”, he said.

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion, Osagie Obayuwana, opined that the author with the help of LAPO and its subsidiaries demonstrated faith that the poor can achieved fortunes as other wealthy people with the disbursement of credit facilities.

“As a legal practitioner, I once rendered services to LAPO organization. In the course of the services, I discovered that the rate of unpaid loans was higher than the repayment.

While remarking that if the LAPO group can touched the lives of over three millions persons within and outside the Nigeria shores, state and federal governments can do better to lift citizens out of poverty.

He, however, recommended the book to all Nigeria irrespective of their profession and status, saying that they have a lot to learn from it.

**On his part, the co- chief launcher, Jude Nosagie, the managing director of Prosperity Microfinance Bank (PMB) and then Precious Palm Royal hotel,.Benin City, described the author as one who saw tomorrow by the establishment of LAPO organization.

Nosagie, who bought five books, however, donated the books to the department of Banking and Finance, University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The microfinance bank operator observed that the author has not only created permanent wealth but has also taught people especially those at the rural areas how to create wealth.

In an interview, Godwin Ehigiamusoe, who is the author and the Chief executive officer of LAPO group noted that he was inspired to write the book to highlight elements that made the success story of the organization inspiring and interesting to the people.

Ehigiamusoe, also disclosed that the book was geared towards enabling other people especially the younger ones to benefit from the organization’s success stories.

” The book is not just about microfinance but exactly the process of setting up a business in our environment, growing it with all the challenges that are involved, and being able to get to the point we have gotten to.

“So, these for me are more evident than just story about microfinance. For the microfinance sector, I strongly believe that much had been achieved when you consider where we all coming from, with the collaboration with the regulators such the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the operators and other stakeholders.

” There are obviously much to be done but I will say, that it has been a journey that has turned out good due to the commitment of all stakeholders “,he added.