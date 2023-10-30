Ifechukwu Anunobi emerges winner of LBS’s mini-keynote competition

Ifechukwu Anunobi, a full time MBA 21 student from the Lagos Business School (LBS), emerged the winner of the school’s fifth mini-keynote competition on October 21, 2023.

According to a statement, Anunobi who delivered the exceptional presentation titled ‘Spotlight on Resilience: The Case of Zoom Video Communications Inc.’, beat eight other finalists from partner business schools in Africa to clinch first place and a cash prize of $3,000.

“Busisiwe Raphuthing, an MBA student from Stellenbosch Business School, South Africa, won the second prize. Her compelling presentation, ‘Built to Thrive: The Three Pillars of Enduring Entrepreneurship’, helped her secure $2, 000,” the statement said.

It said Moses Nwokedi, an MBA student from LBS delivered the insightful presentation, ‘The Youths as a Catalyst for Change: Why the World Craves Their Zeal’ winning $1,000.

A panel of judges assessed the keenly contested competition. It comprised of Lucille Ossai, an international award-winning communications trainer and bestselling author; Kolarele Sonaike, a UK barrister and communication skills coach; Temitope Yusuff, director of internal audit and risk management at IHS Towers, and Pradeep Pahalwani, managing director of Securisk Insurance Brokers Nigeria Ltd.

“The competition is more than a contest; it is a showcase of future leaders in action. Here, our students transform academic insights into practical solutions for societal challenges. As they take the stage, we are not just hearing speeches; we are witnessing the unveiling of potential game-changers in business and society,” Chinedum Ewuzie, director of MBA programs, said.

Lucille Ossai, a panel judge and the communications coach of LBS noted that the competition demonstrates the power of public speaking to touch hearts, change minds, and inspire action. “I’m honoured to participate as a judge, and I commend the winners on their excellent delivery”.

The competition, hosted by the Beta Gamma Sigma Society of the Lagos Business School, recently concluded with resounding success. Prominent sponsors of the programme included Q-Life Family Clinic, NNPC E & P Limited (NEPL), First Hydrocarbon Nigeria (FHN), and SPL Utorogu.

It underscored the stellar speaking skills of MBA students from esteemed African business schools, such as the Lagos Business School (Nigeria), Stellenbosch Business School (South Africa), and Strathmore Business School (Kenya).

Ifeoma Okeke, president of the Beta Gamma Sigma Society expressed her gratitude to the judges, organisers, and sponsors for graciously lending their expertise and resources towards the success of the speaking competition.

She also applauded the nine brave contestants for providing insights on relevant topics that impact business and society.

Francis Okoye, faculty of accounting and data analytics at LBS was also honoured with the 2023 ‘BGS Faculty of the Year Award’. He was recognised for his selfless contributions to the school.