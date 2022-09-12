Ifeanyi Ubah escapes shooting attempt

Ifeanyi Ubah, the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, escaped an attempt to take his life on Sunday when the vehicle he was travelling in was attacked by some heavily armed men.

Some of his aides and police escorts lost their lives in the mayhem.

According to Channels TV, some eyewitnesses said that the convoy was ambushed by heavily armed men who opened fire on it from all directions.

The Senator escaped unhurt because he was protected by his bulletproof car.

Reacting to the attack, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer, said that Echeng Echeng, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, had already led operatives to the scene of the attack at Nkwo market, Enugwukwu.

Ikenga said that the investigation is still ongoing and promised that details would be provided in due time.

An aide who escaped the attack said that the attack was an assassination attempt on the life of the senator, but that the senator only managed to escape because his vehicle was bulletproof.