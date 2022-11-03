Ifeanyi Adeleke: police to conduct autopsy, release six domestic workers

The death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of popular Afropop artist Davido has prompted overwhelming grief and sympathy messages from Nigerians of all socioeconomic classes.

There are indications that the police may perform an autopsy to ascertain actual cause of death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, at his father’s home at Banana Island, Lagos State.

According to a reliable source who confirmed the development, performing an autopsy in this situation is routine procedure for the police. The source added that if the family members of the deceased objected, the police would abstain from the action.

“Though the family members are not saying anything yet because they are still in shock but until anybody says stop, the standard procedure is to conduct an autopsy and we are going to follow that procedure just like in any case of death,” the source told reporters.

Out of the eight domestic workers questioned by the police in relation to Ifeanyi’s death, the cook and nanny, whose job it was to look after the wellbeing of the three-year-old boy, remained in detention for reasons including failing to uphold the duty of care of the minor, the source further explained.

The source said, “It was the work of the nanny to take care of the child (Ifeanyi); the nanny was negligent or how could the boy have left the house without her knowledge? The boy left the house, walked to the back where the swimming pool is situated and fell into the swimming pool. Nobody noticed until much later. At that point in time, he had drowned and was at the bottom of the swimming pool.”

“So, they brought him out and rushed him to the Lagoon Hospital, where the doctors tried unsuccessfully to revive him. They left the hospital and rushed the boy to Evercare Hospital, where he was declared dead,”the source added.

According to reports, the source later claimed the body had been deposited in the mortuary for an autopsy to reveal the cause of death and all the domestic workers at home when the incident were questioned by the police but only the nanny and cook were detained.

Confirming the detention of the two domestic workers, Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, said, “I spoke with the DPO and he said the nanny and the cook have been detained. Other domestic workers brought in for questioning were released.”

Hundeyin later told reporters that Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage will be reviewed for further investigation leading to the death of Ifeanyi if the singer had any installed at his house.

In the midst of the outpouring of responses to Ifeanyi’s passing, one Emeka Senator, who calls himself Davido’s foster brother, implied in an Instagram post that a warning regarding Ifeanyi’s passing had gone unheeded.

In a statement, he wrote, “The revelation was taken for granted. God, we are sorry.”

Davido’s son’s passing was predicted by prophet Samuel King in a Facebook post with the hashtag “Global Prophecy” on January 7, 2022.

The post read, “PRAY FOR DAVID ADELEKE, aka Davido. In a vision, I saw 2022 with so many opportunities for him, rewards and awards! This is the biggest year for him even until 2023!

Following the sad event that took Ifeanyi’s life, the prophet promised to speak with Davido about how to pray to stop future catastrophes in a viral video that went viral on Tuesday.

Celebrities, politicians, fans, and sympathizers who were traumatized by the tragic development sent their condolences to Davido and Chioma, who had been inconsolable since the events that led to their son’s murder became public knowledge, as soon as the news of his death emerged late on Monday.

In their condolence messages, many of them attached pictures of Davido’s son empathizing with the singer .

Femi Kuti,Afrobeat musician, said, “Woke up to this terrible news. My deepest condolences to Davido and Chioma. Can’t even begin to imagine how they both must feel.”

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, said he prayed for Ifeanyi’s death to be a lie.

“I am upset, pained and confused. Nobody deserves to feel this pain. Please say a prayer for David, Chioma and the entire family. Rest up little one,” Uchemba added.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, while condoling with the bereaved family in a Twitter post, said he could not imagine the pains they were going through at the moment.

“I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Obi said.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential flag bearer, wished the singer and the Adeleke family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his reaction, described Ifeanyi as a lovable son.

He said, “Death leaves a heartache no words can heal and today, I express my deepest condolences to David and Chioma, over the death of their son.”

Atiku Abubakar, Presidential aspirants of Peoples Democratic Party and Ifeanyi Okowa , his running mate, Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Senator Bukola Saraki, The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi all sent condolences messages on their social media platforms to the Award winning singer and his entire family during the difficult time they face.