IDP resettlement in focus as NCFRMI inaugurates 40 houses in Zamfara

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, (NCFRMI) has inaugurated more than 40 fully completed houses at the resettlement city for IDPs in Zamfara State.

This is contained in a statement by Tunde Oyasanya, Deputy Director, Communication Strategy Unit of the Commission on Monday in Abuja.

Oyasanya said that Alhaji Tijani Ahmed, Federal Commissioner, NCFRMI, in his remarks during the inauguration said that the aim of the project was to restore dignity, rebuild lives, and rekindle hope for the persons of concern.

Ahmed said that the projects were embarked upon by his predecessors for the displaced and vulnerable across the country, and expressed more commitment towards the IDPs.

He acknowledged the vision of his predecessors Sen. Basheer Mohammed, who conceived the idea, and Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim who saw it through.

Ahmed promised that the commission under his leadership would build on these achievements and restore livelihoods for the IDPs and provide educational opportunities for their children.

“The Resettlement City Project being launched is not just a physical endeavour.

“It is a beacon of hope, and a testament to the collective resolve of the commission to ensure that individuals forced to flee their homes can return or be resettled in a safe and dignified manner.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu underscores the paramount importance of the welfare of internally displaced persons,” he said.

Ahmed added that it is the very agenda that drives the unwavering commitment of the NCFRMI under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, under the leadership of Dr Betta Edu.

He expressed concern over the harrowing reality faced by displaced persons in Zamfara and neighbouring states like Kebbi, Kaduna, Katsina, and Sokoto since 2017 as a result of banditry and kidnapping.

According to Ahmed, the scourge results in the tragic loss of thousands of lives and displacement of hundreds of thousands of persons, and the majority of them are women and children.

He urged influential Nigerians to support the project, adding that together, everybody can ensure that the displaced persons are back to a life of security, stability, and prosperity.