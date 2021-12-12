Idaresit scholarship fund for Nigerians studying public health launches

Established to honour the memory of Ijeoma Idaresit, who is an alumna, Nigerian students studying for a master’s degree in Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine will receive financial support.

Available to both distance learning and intensive learning courses, this grant is in the tune of 500 pounds and will be awarded to successful beneficiaries to invest in their studies, either to undertake research or travel in aid of completing their final research projects.

The scholarship scheme is designed to uphold Ijeoma’s Idaresit legacy, her dedication to learning for continuous improvement, and her passion for improving maternal health in partnership with a globally respected institution that is a leading centre for health research.

Successful scholars from Nigeria will have an opportunity to go further in their academic pursuits and become better equipped to provide solutions in the healthcare space. Through this, the impact of Ijeoma’s Idaresit work will be amplified in the various projects carried out by the recipients, with the potential of meeting health needs in Nigeria.

The scholarship is for Nigerian students who have secured admission and enrolled in the Master of Public Health program of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Preference will be given to students from Nigeria, and those who have an interest in maternal health and/or mental health.

Eligible students will be able to apply through the school’s website here.

According to the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, “Dr. Ijeoma Idaresit was an inspirational leader who resolved to be a part of the solution to the challenges with healthcare delivery and outcomes in Nigeria. After receiving her Master’s degree in Public Health, she went on to create the Edie and Amy Company, a maternal focused online media and product organization, which currently reaches over 10,000 mothers monthly through a website and other social media platforms, helping them through hurdles in breastfeeding and postpartum care.”

The school continued that, “she’s also concerned about the dearth of maternal mental health support systems in Nigeria, she worked as the Conference Director of the Postpartum Support Network (PSN) Africa, an organization which has educated up to 16,000 people, screened about 8,000 mothers, and provided free treatment for over 500 women suffering from postpartum depression and other mood disorders. At the start of the pandemic in 2020, she coordinated the team’s response, personally providing support for at least 46 women in 6 different online groups called the Warrior Mom Villages.”