LandWey launches N50m scholarship fund

The Ogombo Community of Lagos State is one for the better as one of Nigeria’s leading real estate developers, LandWey Investment Limited, through its NGO arm, WeyCare, launches 50 million Naira scholarship fund for the children living in the community.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, 30th November 2021, at a funfair event organized for the children and parents of the Ogombo Community. The event, themed “Building their Future”, served as a CSR outreach to inspire the children of the locale with the much-needed educational aid and assistance to build a better future.

In his announcement, Olawale Ayilara, Group Managing Director, LandWey, said, “It’s not the sole responsibility of a parent to raise a child, that’s why we’re more than committed to getting all hands on deck in a bid to build a better future for our children. As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child.”

Access to the 50 million Naira educational grant will be made through applications and an efficient screening process to ensure fair and equal disbursement.

Parents who attended the funfair were not left out as gifts, relief packages and medical checkups were administered while the children went home with back-to-school kits after being treated to a fun day of games and refreshments.

The funfair also marked the beginning of a 5-day celebration as the real estate giants mark their 5th year anniversary. Adesola Bello, Acting Managing Director, LandWey, in expressing her joy at this milestone said, “we are proud at how far we have come and how much more we are willing to go to provide excellent product and service delivery.”