ICSAN Forum: Stakeholders set to tackle governance issues, proffer solutions to economic challenges

As Nigerians go through excruciating economic challenges occasioned by escalating inflation, currency depreciation and fuel price hike, some stakeholders in the private and public sectors will next week attempt to assess governance issues and proffer recommendations that will impact the citizens and businesses positively.

The stakeholders will gather in Lagos at the instance of Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, ICSAN when the body holds its 2024 annual conference with the theme: ‘’Re-assessing the governance dynamics in Nigeria’s transition to enduring development and national prosperity’’.

Speaking to BusinessDay on the forthcoming conference, Uto Ukpanah, vice president of ICSAN who is also chairman, the conference committee underlined governance as critical to any meaningful and sustainable economic development and prosperity.

She said ICSAN is therefore bringing governance professionals and other stakeholders to have conversations on how “we can really make pragmatic recommendations to economic issues.

“We as institute always look at ways to support governance. We have professionals who are involved in all sectors and it is important that ICSAN as an institute plays leading roles in nation building and strengthen governance practice from various sectors”, she said.

Ukpanah said some of the speakers and panellists expected at the conference include Ernest Ndukwe, chairman, MTN Nigeria; Fabian Ajogwu, senior partner, Kenna Partners; Codrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director, Rainoil Limited; Paul Alaje, senior Economist and Partner, SPM Professionals; Adebayo Adaralegbe, Partner Babalakin & Co who is adjunct professor, University of Ibadan; and Oyindamola Ehiwere, CEO, Aisec Nominees Limited. Ibukun Awosika, Founder, The chair Centre Group will serve as the chairman of the occasion.

In her comments about the conference, Funmi Ekundayo, President of the institute who assessed the socio-economic environment acknowledged that there are so many governance issues to be addressed as a nation.

“When we look at economic situation that is biting on everyone, there can’t be better time to engage in discussion that will bring about positive and pragmatic recommendations to policy formulators, government across board that will help them to find a way out of the challenges the nation has found itself”, she said.

Ekundayo said at the end of the two-day conference, there will be communiqué that will highlight key points and recommendations for government across board.

“We believe that beyond protests we can help in our own way as an institute to drive conversations around good governance and we believe that the recommendations will get to the right quarters”, she said.