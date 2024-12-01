ICSAN aligns governance practices with environmental social and governance goals

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) Lagos State Chapter held its 2024 Governance Summit in Lagos recently.

The Summit which had the theme “Governance and Business Innovation in Contemporary Times” was chaired by Hakeem Ogunniran , the Founder/CEO Eximia Realty Company Limited. The keynote speaker was Stanley Jacobs, CEO Zest Payment Limited and President, Governing Council of Fintech Association of Nigeria.

The event featured seasoned professionals from the public and private sectors including the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), PAC Group, among others from the Technology, Law, Finance, Energy, Manufacturing, Health and Administration industries. It featured panel sessions and thought provoking dialogues around the theme, highlighting the imperative for cross sector collaborations among stakeholders to promote good corporate governance and innovation and foster business growth in consonance with the Environmental Social and Governance (Sustainability) goals.

Speaking during the Summit, Femi Mosaku-Johnson, a leading Corporate Governance expert canvassed support for ICSAN to lead the charge in driving the sustainability agenda through effective ESGs policy adoption by the public and private sectors in Nigeria. He urged ICSAN to further promote effective regulatory action to ensure compliance.

Among recommendations proffered by the Summit was the joint development of Nigerian centred technology solutions to support the role of Chartered Secretaries and governance professionals, ensuring efficient performance of their functions.

