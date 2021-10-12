iCreate Africa to hold 5th edition of skills fest

iCreate Africa is set to hold the fifth edition of its skills fest – Africa’s largest skills competition and exhibition in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city to showcase skills in the construction industry.

The event which is scheduled to hold in January 2022 will focus on highlighting the essential role skills development has in realizing the potential of individuals, communities, and the nation.

Bright Jaja, founder of iCreate Africa stated that the skills competition will feature 500 contestants from the 36 states, registered candidates through their skills fest/icreateafrica.com will be competing categories like tiling, carpentry, joinery, welding, plumbing, electrical installation, bricklaying, and POP installation.

The exhibitors at the skills fest will include; construction companies, real estate firms, manufacturers of building materials and equipment.

“Vocational education is a proven gateway to decent work, rewarding occupations, self-employment, and entrepreneurship,” Jaja said in a statement.

“Yearly, iCreate Africa hosts a nationwide technical and vocational skills competition and exhibition to promote and highlight the opportunities in trade professions by addressing the negative societal perception while uplifting the profile and recognition of skilled professionals,” he added.

In 2019 the Skill Fest was held in four states; Abuja, Kaduna, Enugu, and Lagos showcasing skills excellence in construction, fashion, Automobile, and Technology.

At the event, young artisans from across Nigeria were given an opportunity to showcase their skills for a chance to win cash prizes, tools, gain employment, and all-expense-paid trips to the World Skills Competition.

Employers, manufacturers of tools, and production materials take advantage of the skills fest to exhibit their products and services in order to engage clients and employ the best talents. Watch (https://youtu.be/L8QcAZIOSiU).

Skills competitions are challenging events to host due to the extensive equipment and logistical requirements needed for each skill.

Stakeholders in the construction industry, government agencies, and technical institutions are invited to collaborate with Create Africa in actualizing this highly impactful event.