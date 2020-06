ICPC seizes building linked to Bauchi State governor

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), said on Tuesday that it has seized a multi-million naira property belonging to the Bauchi State Governor and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Bala Mohammed.

The anti graft agency said the take over was pursuant to its powers contained in Section 45 (4) (a-c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The property which houses Zinaria International School is located at Plot 298 Wuye District, Cadastral Zone B3, FCT, Abuja.

According to a statement by the commission said ICPC’s intelligence-led investigation revealed that Senator Mohammed in his official capacity as the FCT Minister, had allocated the said property to a school that had himself and family members as directors and share holders, despite an existing right of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture over the land.

To this end, the commission will issue notices of seizure and shall cause them to be served on the appropriate land registry, ministry and department where the property is situated as required by law.

Senator Mohammed had earlier been charged for using his office to confer corrupt advantage upon himself and relations under Section 19 of ICPC law but could not be arraigned before he was sworn in as Governor of Bauchi State.

In view of the provisions of Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the charge which was pending before Hon. Justice Senchi of FCT High, Jabi, Abuja, was withdrawn by the commission to forestall its being struck out by the court suo moto.

Following the notice of seizure, the commission will apply to the court for an order of forfeiture under Section 48 of the ICPC Act in line with the Federal Government Policy focusing on recovery of proceeds of crime, pending when the tenure of the governor expires.