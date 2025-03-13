The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has debunked a publication alleging that the Service was given N23 million as palliative payments

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned Abubakar Mohammed Aseku, an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), over allegations of illegally receiving salaries from two additional government agencies while still employed by the NIS.

Aseku was brought before Binta Dogonyaro Justice of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Apo, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He faces a nine-count charge related to abuse of office and corruption, according to a statement signed by Demola Bakare,

ICPC spokesperson.

The anti-corruption agency alleges that Aseku fraudulently received N4.2 million in salaries from the Nasarawa State Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology in 2015 while working as a teacher, despite being on active duty with the NIS.

Read also: The ripple effect: How ethical leadership impacts organisational culture

He is also accused of collecting N13.4 million in salaries from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) between 2018 and 2019 while still serving with the Immigration Service.

Additionally, as a Pay Officer with the NIS, Aseku allegedly facilitated the disbursement of N4.7 million in salaries to seven individuals who were neither employees of the Immigration Service nor on its payroll.

One of the charges states that between October 2018 and October 2019, Aseku “used his position to confer corrupt advantage upon himself” by receiving salaries from the DPR while still employed by the NIS, an offence punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Aseku pleaded not guilty to all charges. His lawyer, Basil Hemba, urged the court to maintain the bail conditions previously granted by another FCT High Court in Maitama. Dogonyaro upheld the existing bail terms.

Michael Adesola, ICPC’s counsel, requested an adjournment to allow the prosecution to present its witnesses. The case was therefore adjourned to April 29, 2025, for further hearing.

Share