ICAN unveils new logo, reconfirming commitment to professionalism

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a leading umbrella body of the accounting profession in Africa has unveiled a new logo, reconfirming its commitment to professionalism and integrity.

Comfort Olu Eyitayo, 57th president of ICAN in her remarks at the unveiling of the New Logo tagged ‘The Renaissance Dinner’ said this is a rebirth of ICAN, and further amplifies what it represents as an institute.

According to her, unveiling logo of the 56-year-old Institute represents promotion of Accuracy and Integrity, and the continuous and conscious drive to act in public interest.

“We are here to witness the launch of the Institute into an era of greater dynamism and deeper inclusiveness across generations. We are here to celebrate the new face of ICAN for Greater Visibility and Impact”

Eyitayo said the unveiling is one of many rebranding initiatives of the Institute, as the National Secretariat at Victoria Island is presently undergoing renovations intended to depict the “primary” position that it truly occupy.

“Other initiatives will be unveiled soon, and bearing in mind the complementary nature of the physical and virtual worlds, we are equally rebranding and deepening our digital footprints.”

According to her, the Institute’s website is undergoing an overhaul to reflect the new reality and enhance its user-friendliness. “Our social media handles are undergoing rebranding as well to ensure we provide up-to-date information to our numerous and diverse stakeholders.”

Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor of Lagos who was the special guest of honour at the event, said the unveiling of the new logo depicts renewal of commitment, dedication and professionalism for accounting profession in Nigeria.

While congratulating the president and the Institute, he charged them to remain professional in their dealings, continue to deliver quality service and contribution to nation-building.

Ahmed Kumshe, registrar/chief executive, ICAN in his welcome remarks, said the Institute is committed to strengthening its impressive pedigree through enhanced value addition as well as boosting our distinctiveness, even as it adapts and remain flexible to the present realities.

“We are reinforcing the leadership and mentoring we provide to younger professional accounting organisations (PAOs) within the continent”.

According to him, from a modest beginning with mere national relevance, ICAN has evolved into a significant actor in Africa’s Professional Accounting landscape.

It is not unexpected that the image of the Institute, conveyed through its logo, should also evolve to accommodate the transition that is imminent, Kumshe said.