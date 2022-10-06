ICAN lauds Grant Thornton’s sustained services

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has lauded the management of Grant Thornton Nigeria for sustained services.

The commendation was given when Grant Thotnton hosted the president of ICAN, Tijjani Musa Isa, council members, and staff at its corporate headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

In his remarks during the visit, Isa commended the firm for the quality of professional services rendered in Nigeria, noting that it echoes the Grant Thornton’s global network focus on sustained excellent practice and service, as well as the focus of the ICAN presidential year which is to promote an enabling business environment.

“We know that sustainability is also central to the activities of Grant Thornton International Limited. The firm’s purpose which is making business more personal and building trust in every result clearly reflects this. This purpose has guided your actions and decisions, and also lit your path towards championing environmental, social and governance leadership,” he said.

He also charged members of the institute to become more of value officers than financial officers.

According to him “We owe the public our professional and moral responsibilities to sustain awareness on the preservation of the planet alongside business profitability.

“ICAN is on this advocacy drive because we believe that economic growth and planet safety can exist simultaneously, and we are convinced that accountants and finance professionals have vital roles to play in achieving sustainable and inclusive economic recovery.”

In her response, Ngozi Ogwo, managing partner/CEO of Grant Thornton, who led other members of the executive board, partners, directors, and managers, noted that over the last decade, sustainability has evolved from an environmentally-focused discipline to a key driver of business strategy.