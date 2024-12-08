IBPLC commits to policies targeting enhance employees’ wellbeing

…Named outstanding employer of choice

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) has pledged a strong commitment to creating policies that enhance the well-being of its employees.

The firm, which was honoured as a ‘Top Employer’ by the Top Employers Institute, said the recognition will further consolidate its position as an employer to reckon with when it comes to employees’ welfare.

Speaking during the award, Carlos Coutino, managing director of International Breweries Plc, said to create a future with more cheers to the world, the staff and partners of the company must be the first to experience such a cheerful future.

“We are delighted to receive these awards, which affirm our commitment to creating an environment where our employees can truly flourish. These recognitions celebrate the company’s steadfast dedication to its employees’ well-being, growth, and development.

“Our achievements reflect the impact of prioritising our people and cultivating an innovative and multicultural workplace that recognises individual uniqueness regardless of religion, creed or belief system,” he said.

According to Coutino, when IBPLC employees are cheerful, it becomes easier for them to contribute to the achievement of its business goals, and sustained products and service quality.

International Breweries’ approach to being an exceptional employer is grounded on the core values of promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce; investing in employee growth through learning and development programmes; prioritising health and safety in the workplace; leading sustainability and corporate social responsibility efforts and offering competitive compensation and global opportunities.

The brewing giant also clinched the award for ‘Outstanding Employer of Choice’ at the HR People Magazine Awards 2024. It also received Outstanding in HR Communications Strategy, Outstanding in Workplace Culture & Ethics, and Human Resource Business Partner of the Year while the People team won the HR Team of the Year 2024.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the company, Esther Ezenwoko, people director at IBPLC, said the firm will continue to stand out through various initiatives and achievements that contribute to becoming an outstanding employer.

“We have over-introduced initiatives to increase employee engagement through innovative strategies; implement comprehensive employee development and leadership programmes; promote a free workplace culture across the organisation;

Other initiatives include having effective performance management practices; leveraging data-driven HR practices to optimise workforce planning; strengthening employer branding, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“These have contributed immensely towards all the accomplishments we have recorded in ensuring our staffs are happy and motivated,” he said.

Ezenwoko disclosed that the company has introduced unique programmes such as the Global Management Trainee (GMT) Programme, the Students’ Apprenticeship Scheme and the Technical Trainee Programme in contributions to economic empowerment and employment generation.

International Breweries Plc has been through its flagship Kickstart Entrepreneurship Programme and Hero Lager’s Apprenticeship System empowering young Nigerians through training, mentorship, and grants.

These initiatives have helped the company in contributing to the economy and supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Top Employers Institute recognises organisations that contribute to a world of better work while the HR People Magazine Awards enables HR professionals and organisations to showcase initiatives that provide opportunities for further development and improving Human Resources and businesses.

