Ibom Air remains icon of tourism development in Akwa Ibom

Imoh Abasi Jacob, Chairman, Ibom Air, has said that Ibom Air, an airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, remains the icon of tourism development of the State.

Speaking atbthe airline’s special day held at the ongoing Christmas Unplugged 2.0 (Christmas Festival) in Uyo, the State Capital, Jacob praised the airline for the excellent services and for its contribution to tourism development in the State.

Ibom Air, which began operations in 2019, has grown to become a major player in the aviation sector with a fleet of nine aircraft of various types..

The airline in marking its special day at the event, brought top class entertainers and musicians, including comedians as the event drew a large crowd of fun seekers suxh as Timaya, a renowned musician from the Niger Delta, leading others to render some of his well known songs.

The Chairman said the special event was a remarkable way the airline thought of rewarding customers saying with Ibom Air, Akwa Ibom had consolidated its role as a tourist destination.

“We are happy to welcome you to this great evening, We are giving a touch that only Ibom Air can give. There can never be any Christmas without Ibom Air. We are here to express the spirit of Christmas by giving back to the society”, he said.

While thanking Governor Umo Eno for the policies that had enabled the airline to grow its fleet, he urged all to enjoy the evening and savour the fun.

The highpoint was the presentation of the Ibom, innovation challenge which was sponsored by Ibom Air during Ibom Tech Week 2024.

Presenting the prizes to the three winners whose names were not disclosed, George Uriesi, Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, said the winners did fantastic jobs in their innovations saying one of the winners was able to solve the challenge faced by disable passengers while boarding aircraft.

