Ibom Air begins commercial flights to Bayelsa International Airport

Ibom Air has commenced commercial flights to the Bayelsa International Airport with the inaugural flight landing on Tuesday.

Governor Douye Diri commended Ibom Air for its services saying they have ensured the airline’s rapid growth even as the flight landed alongside the United Nigeria Airline (UNA).

A statement by Daniel Alabrah, chief press secretary to the Governor said the flight operations would strengthen economic cooperation between states in the South South of the country.

He said Ibom Air would complement the operations of UNA at the airport.

According to him, Ibom Air would complement UNA operations at the Bayelsa International Airport as the latter was already being overwhelmed by the increasing number of passengers daily.

He was optimistic that Bayelsans would have a good experience using the new airline and hailed Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State for being a worthy leader who has shown capacity as exemplified by Ibom Air.

Read also: Passenger facilitation slow at Lagos airport as FAAN maintains conveyor belts

While calling for sustenance of brotherliness between both states, noted that the story of the South South region was changing from that of deprivation and underdevelopment to a developed region.

Diri therefore urged governors in the region to forge closer ties in order to better the lot of the people.

His words: “What we are doing here is historic. Last year, we were here in large numbers to welcome the first commercial flight in Bayelsa and this airport was ecstatic.

“But, today we are seeing something different. Here is a collaboration between a privately-owned company with Ibom Air.”

On Governor Udom he said, “Let me appreciate my brother, Governor Udom who has been in the saddle for about seven years now. He has been a good brother and one who has the capacity to lead his people and has shown it in many ways, including the establishment of Ibom Air.”

Earlier, George Uriesi, chief operating officer, Ibom Air said it was a new stage in the relationship between Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states and promised that they would continue to deliver the top class services the airline was known for.

In a welcome address, Grace Ekiotene, commissioner for Transport, thanked the state government and everybody who made it possible for the inaugural commercial flight to touch down in Bayelsa, stressing that the state was open to the world.