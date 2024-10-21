Ibironke Yekinni unveils Africa’s first-ever software testing book

Ibironke Yekinni, a Chief Testing and Quality Assurance Officer, has introduced “The ABC of Software Testing,” the first software testing book in Africa. Her work aims to promote software testing practices and raise awareness of the discipline across Nigeria and beyond.

The impact of Ibironke Yekinni’s achievement is expected to resonate far beyond Nigeria, influencing the future of software testing and quality assurance across Africa.

According to Ibironke, “ABC of Software Testing” is intended to help aspiring professionals understand the fundamentals of software testing, clarify career paths, and foster growth within their respective fields.

In her welcome speech at the launch, Ibironke explained her passion for software testing and her vision for ensuring that products are quality-driven. She highlighted that her book represents a focus on integrity and excellence, aiming to provide a practical guide for readers interested in the field.

The event attracted key figures from the tech industry, who gathered to celebrate the launch of the book and acknowledge Ibironke’s achievements. Attendees included Temitope Onakoya, IT Testing & Deployment Manager at MTN; Oluwatobi Fagbohungbe, Senior Quality Assurance Engineer at M-KOPA; Seyifunmi Dayo-Ojo, Senior Software Test Engineer at Symphony Solutions; and Chibuzor Obilom, Software Quality Lead at Passpoint, who all served as reviewers for the book.

During the book review session, which was moderated by Chibuzor Obilom, Seyifunmi Dayo-Ojo praised the book for its use of analogies to simplify complex topics, noting the attention to detail in its creation. Temitope Onakoya added that even her ten-year-old son could grasp the content of the book due to its clear explanations.

Oluwatobi Fagbohungbe further highlighted how the book addresses both soft skills and technical skills essential for collaboration between stakeholders and team members. He emphasised the importance of “collaboration” in unifying deliverables across departments.

Isaac Iwalaiye, Customer Success Account Manager at Microsoft, along with his colleagues, launched the book with a donation exceeding ₦2 million. Isaac acknowledged the significance of Ibironke’s accomplishment and recognised the potential impact of “ABC of Software Testing” on both experienced and aspiring software testers throughout Africa.

As the event concluded, the support for Ibironke’s book was clear. The launch of “ABC of Software Testing” represents a major milestone in Africa’s tech industry, highlighting the growing recognition of software testing as a critical discipline. The presence of prominent figures and their feedback on the book demonstrates its potential to elevate the standards of software testing on the continent.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share