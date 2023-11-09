Ibezim wins May & Baker Pharmacy Professional Service Award

Emmanuel Ibezim of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka has emerged the winner of the 2023 May & Baker Professional Service Award in Pharmacy.

The professor beat several other top contenders to clinch the prestigious award in the pharmacy profession on account of his outstanding and innovative contributions in the pharmaceutical sciences and research field in Nigeria.

The award which has a price tag of N1 million was presented to him at the 96th annual national conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) held recently in Gombe.

Ibezim, who received the plague and certificate for the award from Obinna Emeribe, head, pharma sales and marketing of May & Baker Nigeria Plc thanked and the PSN for recognizing his efforts in the practice of pharmacy. He said the award will motivate him into further pursuits of excellence in pharmacy practice.

The May & Baker Professional Service Award in Pharmacy was instituted in 2005 by May & Baker Nigeria Plc, to recognise outstanding achievements and contributions by individual practitioners, public servants, and industry operators, academicians/researchers in the study and practice of pharmacy in Nigeria.