IBEDC warns of electric hazards during festive season

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has urged Nigerians to take safety precautions to avoid electric hazards during the festive season.

Kingsley Achife, managing director and chief executive officer of IBEDC, highlighted that the festive seasons often see an increase in electrical hazards.

He advised customers to exercise caution and avoid unsafe practices such as unauthorised tampering with meters or attempting to bypass the electrical system.

“Christmas is a time for joy and reflection. Let us not compromise the safety of ourselves and others by engaging in activities that could lead to electrical hazards. I implore our esteemed customers to refrain from energy theft, as it not only endangers lives but also hampers our collective progress,” he said in a statement.

He emphasised the values of unity and goodwill during Christmas, calling on IBEDC customers to join hands in fostering a secure and harmonious environment.

“IBEDC reiterates its commitment to providing seamless service during the holiday season. The technical team will be on standby to address any electrical faults promptly. The company’s customer care line (07001239999) will remain active for quick responses to complaints and reports,” Achife said.

He appealed to customers not to assault IBEDC staff, saying the commitment and hard work of the staff are essential for delivering quality service, and any grievances should be communicated through appropriate channels rather than resorting to violence.

“We also encourage our customers to utilise IBEDC ‘s hassle-free payment channels, including iRecharge, Quickteller, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower, and ATMs, for convenient bill settlement and vending to enjoy uninterrupted supply during the holiday. IBEDC’s offices will also remain open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the holiday to serve customers efficiently,” said Achife.