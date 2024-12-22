Ibadan stampede: Sanwo-Olu sympathies with Makinde, victims’ families

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sympathised with his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, and the people of Oyo State over the tragic stampede that occurred during a children’s carnival at Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, which claimed 35 lives.

The governor also extended his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during the sad incident.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence letter he personally signed and addressed to Governor Seyi Makinde titled ‘Letter of Condolence – Christmas Stampede Tragedy’, described the incident as devastating and offered prayers for the families affected by the tragedy.

He said the heartbreaking incident has cast a shadow of grief and mourning not only over Oyo State but across Nigeria.

“It is with profound sorrow that I write to express my heartfelt condolences to you, the government, and the people of Oyo State over the tragic loss of 35 young lives during the Christmas funfair stampede that occurred on December 18, 2024, in Ibadan. This heartbreaking incident, which also left several children injured, has cast a shadow of grief and mourning not only over Oyo State but across Nigeria.

“The circumstances surrounding this tragedy—children gathering with the hope of joy, relief, and celebration—make the loss all the more devastating. The scale of this loss, compounded by the innocence and vulnerability of those affected, is deeply painful.

“I cannot begin to imagine the depth of pain felt by the families of the victims and by the wider Oyo State community.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I extend our deepest sympathies to you and to all those who are grieving. We share in your sorrow and stand with you during this difficult time. I also wish to express our solidarity with the families of the deceased and pray for the swift recovery of those children who remain hospitalised.

“May the Almighty grant the families of the departed the strength to bear this irreparable loss and provide solace to your administration as you work to bring healing to the people of Oyo State,” Governor Sanwo-Olu stated.

