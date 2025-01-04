Ibadan stampede: Makinde receives PDP leaders, says “it is a huge loss”

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has described the death of children due to stampede at the funeral fair event as a huge loss to the state and families of the deceased children.

Makinde stated this on Saturday when he received members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Taofeek Arapaja, the party’s Deputy National Vice Chairman, South.

The party officials had paid him a condolence visit to commiserate with him and the state, over the tragic Children Fun Fair stampede that occurred in the state in December.

Makinde while receiving the delegation appreciated the visit, stating that the incident was a huge loss for the state and the nation at large.

The Governor however, reassured the PDP NWC of his continued commitment towards the wellbeing of the people.

He also called on Nigerians not to allow the country degerate into a one party state, as that will provide room for the emergence of dictatorship.

He also charged the PDP to remains strong and united, stressing that Nigerians don’t want a one-Party State and are ready to vote out leaders that are not delivering on their promises.

Recall that the end of the year fun fair in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, led to a stampede and loss of lives, followed by a similar event at the sharing of food items in Abuja and Okija, in Anambra State, that threw the nation into mourning

The incidents caused the death of 32 persons in Okija, Anambra State, 10 in Abuja and scores at the Ibadan event, mostly women and children, who went in search of Christmas food

Taofeek Arapaja, the party’s Deputy National Chairman, South, expressed the party’s heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Oyo State, particularly the families of the victims.

